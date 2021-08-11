Delhi: Campaign to enhance foundational literacy of kids in child care institutes initiated

Child Care Institutions house children who are victims of trafficking, sexual violence, parental incarceration, parental death, child labour, among other things.

A “Reading Campaign” to enhance the learning levels among children in Child Care Institutes has been started by the Delhi Commission for the Protection of Child Rights.

Child Care Institutions house children who are victims of trafficking, sexual violence, parental incarceration, parental death, child labour, among other things.

Last month, the child rights body had conducted a baseline assessment of the learning levels of children in these institutes in Delhi. It found that only 52% of the children were able to read words in Hindi and 55% were able to identify two-digit numbers.

The reading campaign initiated by the DCPCR in these institutes is to be similar to the Delhi government’s flagship Mission Buniyaad carried out in its schools, and training of the project team for this campaign has been conducted by NGO Pratham.

“By November 2021, the goal is to ensure 100% children are able to read Hindi fluently with comprehension and perform arithmetic operations such as addition, subtraction, multiplication and division… this project assumes significance as education is the best tool for transforming their [children in child care institutes] lives,” read a statement by the commission.