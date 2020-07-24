Delhi Cabinet to meet next week to decide on public prosecutors

If the Cabinet rejects the panel, the L-G will have the option of invoking Article 239 AA(4) of the Constitution and referring the matter to the President of India, citing difference of opinion. If the Cabinet rejects the panel, the L-G will have the option of invoking Article 239 AA(4) of the Constitution and referring the matter to the President of India, citing difference of opinion.

With Lt-Governor Anil Baijal firm on appointing the panel of six public prosecutors recommended by the Delhi Police to argue Northeast Delhi riot-related cases, the Delhi Cabinet will take up the matter next Tuesday.

After successive rounds of deliberations between the elected government and Baijal remained inconclusive, the L-G had argued that the matter should now be placed before the Cabinet.

If the Cabinet rejects the panel, the L-G will have the option of invoking Article 239 AA(4) of the Constitution and referring the matter to the President of India, citing difference of opinion.

Baijal had invoked the provision in May after similar differences had cropped up between the two sides over the appointment of the panel of lawyers to argue the riot cases in lower courts.

On Sunday, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh had taken on the BJP over the dispute, alleging that the Centre and L-G were trying to “shield the culprits and dark deeds of BJP leaders who engineered the riots”.

Delhi Police had sent a proposal to appoint six senior lawyers, including Tushar Mehta and Aman Lekhi, as Special PPs in the High Court and Supreme Court in 85 cases related to Northeast riots and the anti-CAA protest.

During his talks with Baijal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had rejected the proposal of the police, saying that Delhi government’s standing counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra and his team will represent these cases on behalf of the police and no separate appointment of lawyers by the Centre is needed.

