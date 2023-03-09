Delhi News Live Updates: ED questions Sisodia at Tihar; AAP MLAs Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj to be sworn in as Ministers today

Delhi News Live Updates: A team of Enforcement Directorate officials are currently questioning former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is in judicial custody for his involvement in the alleged excise policy scam.
Meanwhile, a day after the President cleared the appointments of AAP MLAs Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi to the Delhi cabinet, the two leaders will be sworn in today. President Droupadi Murmu had also accepted the resignations of Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, both currently lodged in Tihar jail in connection with different cases pertaining to alleged corruption and money laundering.
In other news, a 30-year-old woman and a man sustained gunshot injuries after they were fired at by three men in Central Delhi’s GB Road Tuesday afternoon. Police said they received a call around 2 pm regarding the incident of a firing inside a brothel. A police team reached the spot and found that two persons had received bullet injuries. Both were subsequently shifted to the Lok Nayak Hospital and are receiving treatment. The woman is in critical condition.
An Enforcement Directorate (ED) team arrived at Tihar Jail in Delhi to question AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. The questioning has begun.
It is a big day for the AAP government as Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi are all set to be sworn in as ministers in the Delhi government.
