Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
Delhi News Live Updates: ED questions Sisodia at Tihar; AAP MLAs Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj to be sworn in as Ministers today

Delhi News Live Updates, March 9: The President cleared the appointments of Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj yesterday.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | March 9, 2023 11:17 IST
AAP MLAs Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj (Photos via their Facebook, Twitter pages)

Delhi News Live Updates:  A team of Enforcement Directorate officials are currently questioning former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is in judicial custody for his involvement in the alleged excise policy scam.

Meanwhile, a day after the President cleared the appointments of AAP MLAs Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi to the Delhi cabinet, the two leaders will be sworn in today. President Droupadi Murmu had also accepted the resignations of Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, both currently lodged in Tihar jail in connection with different cases pertaining to alleged corruption and money laundering.

In other news, a 30-year-old woman and a man sustained gunshot injuries after they were fired at by three men in Central Delhi’s GB Road Tuesday afternoon. Police said they received a call around 2 pm regarding the incident of a firing inside a brothel. A police team reached the spot and found that two persons had received bullet injuries. Both were subsequently shifted to the Lok Nayak Hospital and are receiving treatment. The woman is in critical condition.

Live Blog

AAP MLAs Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj to be sworn in as Ministers today | Follow this space for the latest updates from the National Capital

11:12 (IST)09 Mar 2023
ED team arrives at Tihar jail to question Sisodia

An Enforcement Directorate (ED) team arrived at Tihar Jail in Delhi to question AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. The questioning has begun. 

10:17 (IST)09 Mar 2023
Welcome to Delhi live blog!

Good morning and welcome to the Delhi live blog!

It is a big day for the AAP government as Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi are all set to be sworn in as ministers in the Delhi government. This comes a day after the President accepted the resignations of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Minister Satyendar Jain, both currently lodged in Tihar jail in connection with different cases pertaining to alleged corruption and money laundering.

Stay tuned for more!

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal 'prays for the country', in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Twitter/@AamAadmmiParty)

On Holi, Arvind Kejriwal meditates for a better India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, before starting day-long prayers for the “betterment of the country”. Kejriwal meditates for Mother India today, from 10 am to 5 pm.

A day earlier, Kejriwal had issued a public appeal to keep former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as well as former AAP minister Satyendar Jain in their prayers on Holi and sought to express “deep concern” about the current state of affairs in the country. While addressing a press conference, he verbally attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of “throwing patriots and celebrated reformers” such as his former cabinet colleagues behind bars while being close to business owners who had “swindled lakhs of crores of public money”.

All eyes on Atishi, Saurabh — and portfolios

Two new ministers — Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi — will be sworn in to the Delhi government cabinet on Thursday.

This comes after President Droupadi Murmu Tuesday accepted the resignations of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Minister Satyendar Jain, both currently lodged in Tihar jail in connection with different cases pertaining to alleged corruption and money laundering.

Day 1 on Ashram flyover: Some hiccups but mostly smooth

A day after it opened to the public, commuting on the Ashram flyover was fairly smooth on Tuesday except for two-three hours when one lane on the Noida-Delhi carriageway was closed.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated the extension to the DND flyway on Monday. The six-lane flyover is aimed at making the commute between Delhi and Noida seamless and signal-free.

The Indian Express travelled from AIIMS to the Ashram Flyover for a spot check of the stretch.

 

First published on: 09-03-2023 at 10:08 IST
