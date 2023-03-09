Delhi News Live Updates: ED questions Sisodia at Tihar; AAP MLAs Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj to be sworn in as Ministers today

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal 'prays for the country', in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Twitter/@AamAadmmiParty)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, before starting day-long prayers for the “betterment of the country”. Kejriwal meditates for Mother India today, from 10 am to 5 pm.

A day earlier, Kejriwal had issued a public appeal to keep former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as well as former AAP minister Satyendar Jain in their prayers on Holi and sought to express “deep concern” about the current state of affairs in the country. While addressing a press conference, he verbally attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of “throwing patriots and celebrated reformers” such as his former cabinet colleagues behind bars while being close to business owners who had “swindled lakhs of crores of public money”.

Two new ministers — Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi — will be sworn in to the Delhi government cabinet on Thursday.

This comes after President Droupadi Murmu Tuesday accepted the resignations of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Minister Satyendar Jain, both currently lodged in Tihar jail in connection with different cases pertaining to alleged corruption and money laundering.

