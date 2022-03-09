Delhi: Cabinet nod to give DDC a boost

The Delhi government Tuesday approved the plan to strengthen and restructure its policy think tank, the Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC). The DDC, which currently functions with 15 staff, will soon have 48 sanctioned posts including 26 policy experts from various domains from across the world on a contractual basis.

Of the 48 sanctioned posts, 26 posts will be for policy experts and 22 for regular staff, young professionals, hired on a five-year contract basis. Currently, such posts are sanctioned for a year or two.

The DDC and its experts will advise and assist the government’s work across six core policy sectors — social sector, environment, transport and infrastructure, economy, governance, monitoring, evaluation and learning. The DDC will have enough flexibility to hire high-quality professionals as staff as well as consultants/young professionals from around the world.

DDC vice-chairperson Jasmine Shah said, “With the expansive mandate and recruitment flexibility, we will be able to contribute to a wide array of critical development challenges and help find evidence-based and people-centric solutions. This will fulfil Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s vision to make Delhi come on a par with Singapore economy by 2047.”