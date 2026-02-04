Delhi Cabinet nod to free LPG cylinder scheme

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday said that the Delhi Cabinet has given approval to a scheme under which free LPG cylinders will be provided to beneficiaries on Holi and Diwali, adding that Rs 242 crore has been allocated for its implementation. The scheme was among the key promises made by the BJP ahead of the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections.
Under the scheme households with valid ration cards will receive an amount of Rs 853, the cost of an LPG cylinder, in their bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) ahead of Holi, Gupta explained. “Beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) will be provided assistance of Rs 553 per cylinder after adjusting the central government’s subsidy of Rs 300 per cylinder,” she added
“I want to congratulate my sisters and the families. We made a promise of providing one free LPG cylinder each on Holi and Diwali in our (election) manifesto. Today, we passed that scheme and sanctioned Rs 242 crore for it,” she said.
Stating that all households with ration cards will be eligible for the scheme, if they are currently using PNG pipelines, Gupta said: “The assistance will be provided on two occasions — Holi and Diwali — irrespective of whether the cylinder is refilled that month or not.”
The estimated annual expenditure on the scheme will be around Rs 242.77 crore, and adjustments will be based on changes in price of cylinders, government subsidy, and number of beneficiaries, said officials.
“This scheme not only aims at providing financial assistance, but also ensures relief during the festive season. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and through the PMUY, the Centre has provided clean fuel, better health and respectable life to people. The Delhi government’s scheme is an extension of the same visionary thinking,” the CM said.
Gupta also said that the BJP government is fulfilling all its poll promises in a phased manner.
Meanwhile, speaking about the party’s promise of providing LPG cylinders to women from poor families for for Rs 500, an official said: “For this, we need an updated data of eligible candidates and set an eligibility criteria…The work on this project is underway…It will be soon implemented,” said officials.
