Delhi Cabinet nod to free LPG cylinder scheme

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday said that the Delhi Cabinet has given approval to a scheme under which free LPG cylinders will be provided to beneficiaries on Holi and Diwali, adding that Rs 242 crore has been allocated for its implementation. The scheme was among the key promises made by the BJP ahead of the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections.

Under the scheme households with valid ration cards will receive an amount of Rs 853, the cost of an LPG cylinder, in their bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) ahead of Holi, Gupta explained. “Beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) will be provided assistance of Rs 553 per cylinder after adjusting the central government’s subsidy of Rs 300 per cylinder,” she added