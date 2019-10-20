Delhi cabinet nod to barber welfare board

Reaching out to the barber community ahead of Assembly polls in the capital, the Delhi Cabinet Saturday cleared a proposal for constituting a skill development board for the community, along the lines of similar bodies in states such as Haryana and Rajasthan.

Advertising

The Delhi ‘Kesh Kala Board’ will work towards “promoting” the “traditional art” of hair grooming and salon, and will suggest measures to adopt latest technologies, the government said in a statement.

It added that the barber community hasn’t been able to adopt “new capital intensive technologies” and has failed to reap benefits of growth of the industry.

While the proposed five-member board will have to be notified, an AAP functionary underlined the political significance of the move.

Advertising

“Barbers meet people from all walks of life. For example, a barber shop is likely to be next to a tea stall. So there will be engagement. This holds true especially in lower middle class areas. We are not targeting salons, which are fancier and more refined,” the leader said.

The state BJP has a barber cell, which is usually activated ahead of the polls.