Delhi: Cabinet nod for Sports University in capital, L-G green signal awaited

The Delhi Cabinet Thursday cleared a bill towards the creation of a Sports University in the national capital. In the 2017-18 annual budget, the government had announced the creation of the university in a 90-acre land parcel in West Delhi’s Mundka.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, at a press conference, said the bill will now be placed before L-G Anil Baijal, whose nod is needed for it to be tabled in the Assembly. The government plans to table it during the winter session, Kejriwal said.

In the 2017-18 budget, a token amount of Rs 1 crore was set aside for the university by the Higher Education department. A panel was formed, under the

V-C of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, which had submitted its final draft report on the proposed university to the department in January 2018.

However, Kejriwal said the bill only fixes the administrative structure of the university: “Now, the curriculum has to be fixed. Experts will be roped in.”

The CM said the proposed university will be “one of its kind” as it will issue degrees for sports, including cricket, football, hockey.

“Full time sportspersons, who eventually fail to make it big, often fall behind as they cannot apply for jobs in other fields. The sports university degree will help them pursue careers in other fields, including civil services. This will help a person focus on sports, instead of thinking about what failure might entail…,” he said.

The government, in a statement, said the university will ensure students are also equipped in educational and literary skills: “Besides training towards sporting excellence, the university will also have provisions and facilities for liberal academics to ensure that trainees and sportspersons also obtain formal academic degrees of Delhi Sports University depending on their sporting talents.”

It will also have “six University Schools of Studies for undergraduate and postgraduate teaching and research”.

Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said after the bill is passed in the House, the government will apply for certification from the UGC. However, no timeline was shared. “We also plan to open sports schools and colleges, which will come under this university,” the CM said.

Incidentally, in the 2017-18 budget, the government had also announced setting up a Delhi School of Sports on the same land in Mundka.

“It has been felt for a long time that Delhi must have its own school of sports. It may not be out of place to mention that in states like UP, AP, and Haryana, they have their own sports schools,” the government had said, setting aside a token amount of Rs 10 lakh.

Poll gimmick: BJP MP

Calling it a “false election promise”, BJP West Delhi MP Parvesh Sahib Singh said, “The land was acquired by the then Chief Minister of the BJP government in the capital, Dr Sahib Singh Verma… There has been no university for rural people of Delhi even after repeated commitments… The land in question is also the samadhi of the late CM; where his last rites had been conducted.”