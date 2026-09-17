To tackle patient load, Delhi Cabinet nod for 250-bed trauma block at GTB hospital

In an effort to tackle heavy patient load and expand emergency care, the Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday approved the construction of a 250-bed super-speciality-cum-trauma block at Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital in Dilshad Garden, East Delhi, at a cost of Rs 244.87 crore, officials said.
The block will be built within the existing GTB Hospital campus, thereby doing away with the need to acquire additional land, they added. The project will come up under Phase-IV of the Centre’s Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), under which the Central and state governments share project costs.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said GTB Hospital is the only major government hospital in East Delhi and continues to face a heavy patient load, with almost all of its beds occupied. “In view of this, there was a need to expand modern trauma facilities for accident victims and critical emergency cases. Once the new block becomes operational, critical patients will have access to 24×7 emergency and trauma care, specialist treatment, diagnostics, surgery and intensive care at one place,” Gupta said.
According to the government, the seven-storey building will be spread over about 22,550 square metres and will have a basement, a ground floor and six upper floors. It will house 250 beds, including a 72-bed ICU, 48 specialist OPD rooms and nine operation theatres, an official said.
Of the total beds, 20 will be used for emergency care, five for a Burns ICU, 70 for ICU care, four for isolation, 22 for pre- and post-surgery care, 102 for general wards and 25 for private rooms, officials said. The basement will house a blood bank and laboratory, while the ground floor will have a round-the-clock emergency department, along with CT scan, MRI and X-ray facilities.
The fourth and fifth floors will have 175 general and private ward beds, while the sixth floor will house offices, classrooms and a laboratory for training doctors, according to the statement. Specialist services will include neurology, orthopaedics, dermatology and dental care, with 77 beds designated for critical care, an official said.
A committee comprising senior officials from the Central and Delhi governments will be set up to monitor the project and will meet every three months to review construction progress, officials said. The hospital block is targeted for completion by 2028.
Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He reports on urban policy, civic governance, and infrastructure in the National Capital Region, with a growing focus on housing, land policy, transport, and the disruption economy and its social implications.
Professional Background
Education: He studied Political Science at Ashoka University.
Core Beats: His reporting focuses on policy and governance in the National Capital Region, one of the largest urban agglomerations in the world. He covers housing and land policy, municipal governance, urban transport, and the interface between infrastructure, regulation, and everyday life in the city.
Recent Notable Work
His recent reporting includes in-depth examinations of urban policy and its on-ground consequences:
An investigation into subvention-linked home loans that documented how homebuyers were drawn into under-construction projects through a “builder–bank” nexus, often leaving them financially exposed when delivery stalled.
A detailed report on why Delhi’s land-pooling policy has remained stalled since 2007, tracing how fragmented land ownership, policy design flaws, and mistrust among stakeholders have kept one of the capital’s flagship urban reforms in limbo.
A reported piece examining the collapse of an electric mobility startup and what it meant for women drivers dependent on the platform for livelihoods.
Reporting Approach
Devansh’s work combines on-ground reporting with analysis of government data, court records, and academic research. He regularly reports from neighbourhoods, government offices, and courtrooms to explain how decisions on housing, transport, and the disruption economy shape everyday life in the city.
Contact
X (Twitter): @devanshmittal_
Email: devansh.mittal@expressindia.com ... Read More