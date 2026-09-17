To tackle patient load, Delhi Cabinet nod for 250-bed trauma block at GTB hospital

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said GTB Hospital is the only major government hospital in East Delhi and continues to face a heavy patient load, with almost all of its beds occupied. (File)

In an effort to tackle heavy patient load and expand emergency care, the Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday approved the construction of a 250-bed super-speciality-cum-trauma block at Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital in Dilshad Garden, East Delhi, at a cost of Rs 244.87 crore, officials said.

The block will be built within the existing GTB Hospital campus, thereby doing away with the need to acquire additional land, they added. The project will come up under Phase-IV of the Centre’s Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), under which the Central and state governments share project costs.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said GTB Hospital is the only major government hospital in East Delhi and continues to face a heavy patient load, with almost all of its beds occupied. “In view of this, there was a need to expand modern trauma facilities for accident victims and critical emergency cases. Once the new block becomes operational, critical patients will have access to 24×7 emergency and trauma care, specialist treatment, diagnostics, surgery and intensive care at one place,” Gupta said.