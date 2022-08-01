scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 01, 2022

Delhi cabinet decides to extend liquor shops for another month, file sent to L-G

Amid the ongoing investigation by the Delhi Police and Economic Offences Wing into the Delhi Excise Policy, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced to bring back the old policy for six months till a fresh policy for 2022-23 is in place.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: August 1, 2022 8:59:11 am
delhi liquorThe license will be extended only after the L-G approves the AAP government's decision to implement it on the ground. (Representative photo/ File)

The Delhi Government has decided to extend the policy of retail liquor stores in the city for another month till August 31 and sent a cabinet-approved file to Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena late Sunday, said officials.

Officials said the L-G has not seen the file and approved it yet. “The L-G will see the file on Monday and will take the final decision,” said an official source.

Also from Delhi |Unhappy Hours: Old liquor policy, new troubles for Delhi govt

The license will be extended only after the L-G approves the AAP government’s decision to implement it on the ground.

“Seized of the fact that the Excise Policy 2021-22 is not able to achieve the desired objectives of fetching greater revenues as envisaged and projected, and owing to the fact that the said policy has been flagged with many issues that are under detailed examination/investigation by agencies, the Government of National Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) has decided to revert to the old policy (prevalent till 16th November 2021) for a period of six months with effect from 01st September 2022,” read the file sent to the L-G’s office by the Delhi Government.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘This government uses bulldozers on the ground and bulldozes us inside Pa...Premium
‘This government uses bulldozers on the ground and bulldozes us inside Pa...
Explained: India’s unique jobs crisisPremium
Explained: India’s unique jobs crisis
Naysayers are wrong, India does have success storiesPremium
Naysayers are wrong, India does have success stories
AI art tool Midjourney has all the answers to ‘what if’Premium
AI art tool Midjourney has all the answers to ‘what if’

It further said read, “In this regard, considering the tenure of existing licences, expiring on 31.7.2022 and to maintain the confidence of people at large in the administration, the GNCTD has extended the existing licenses for a month till 31.8.2022 for the transition to take effect.”

On Sunday, the Excise Department also extended the license of wholesale country liquor vend and country liquor shops for two months starting from August 1 to September 31. There are about 87 liquor shops in Delhi that sell country liquor shops.

Amid the ongoing investigation by the Delhi Police and Economic Offences Wing (EOW) into the Delhi Excise Policy, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who holds the portfolio of the Excise Department, on Saturday announced to bring back the old policy for six months till a fresh policy for 2022-23 is in place. “Only government shops will be opened from August 1,” said Sisodia.

However, officials said that it will take time to implement the policy and till the transition period the government has decided to extend the license for another month to meet the shortage and stop illegal black marketing.

Officials also said that Delhi will see dry days this week as the Excise Department will issue an official order about the extension of liquor shops after the L-G gives his approval.

More from Delhi

Till July 31, Delhi had 468 active liquor vends and more zones are expected to extend the policy bringing the number of shops down to 368-400.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood

2

Patra Chawl redevelopment case: After searching his home for 9 hours, ED arrests Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut

3

Jharkhand crisis: All's well, says Congress, but unsure of its MLAs' backroom politics

4

After blow hot, blow cold, Mamata may reach out to Congress

5

Explained: ITR filing deadline about to run out, this what you need to know if you haven’t filed your return yet

Featured Stories

August 1, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Bill To Curb Press
August 1, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Bill To Curb Press
On food inflation, the humble tomato has challenged the mighty RBI
On food inflation, the humble tomato has challenged the mighty RBI
PM and President’s photos in govt ads: Supreme Court ruling, High Court i...
PM and President’s photos in govt ads: Supreme Court ruling, High Court i...
Explained: India’s unique jobs crisis
Explained: India’s unique jobs crisis
Keep your eyes on the road to 2024, BJP tells its UP leaders at 3-day tra...
Keep your eyes on the road to 2024, BJP tells its UP leaders at 3-day tra...
Dakshina Kannada murder fallout puts Bommai’s future as CM in doubt
Dakshina Kannada murder fallout puts Bommai’s future as CM in doubt
India sees first monkeypox death, but here's why you must not panic
Explained

India sees first monkeypox death, but here's why you must not panic

Rains, falling prices prompt farmers to shift from pulses to cotton

Rains, falling prices prompt farmers to shift from pulses to cotton

CWG 2022: Family time @ the cricket

CWG 2022: Family time @ the cricket

Naysayers are wrong, India does have success stories
Express Opinion

Naysayers are wrong, India does have success stories

Premium
Lawyer in PILs against CM Soren arrested in Kolkata

Lawyer in PILs against CM Soren arrested in Kolkata

The Queer phenomena called Meena Kumari

The Queer phenomena called Meena Kumari

AI art tool Midjourney has all the answers to ‘what if’

AI art tool Midjourney has all the answers to ‘what if’

Premium
In LS, inflation up for discussion today, but may get drowned out

In LS, inflation up for discussion today, but may get drowned out

Electoral bonds: Parties mop up over Rs 10,000 crore since 2018

Electoral bonds: Parties mop up over Rs 10,000 crore since 2018

Communal murders rock three families in Dakshina Kannada

Communal murders rock three families in Dakshina Kannada

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
Opinion

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 01: Latest News
Advertisement