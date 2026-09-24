Delhi cabinet clears ‘DURGA’ scheme for 1,300 e-autos for women, transgender persons

The Delhi Cabinet on Wednesday approved the ‘DURGA’ e-auto scheme, under which 1,300 pink electric autos will be allocated in the first phase to women and transgender persons, officials said on Wednesday.
Of these, 1,170 will go to women and 130 to transgender beneficiaries, with a maximum of 90 women-allotted and 10 transgender-allotted autos per revenue district.
“The ‘DURGA’ e-auto scheme will open a new chapter of dignity, safety and economic empowerment for women and transgender persons,” Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said after the Cabinet meeting. She said the scheme would let women and transgender persons become owners and drivers of electric autos, providing dignified self-employment while also promoting safety, last-mile connectivity and clean transport.
Applicants will be able to apply through a dedicated online portal to be created for the scheme, officials said. To be eligible for the scheme, women applicants must be aged 20 to 40, be Delhi residents, and hold a valid voter ID, an Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) driving licence and a Public Service Vehicle Badge badge. A woman with more than three children will not be eligible for the scheme, an official said.
Neither the applicant nor her family can own a registered transport vehicle or three-wheeler, and combined family income for 2025-26 period must not exceed Rs 5 lakh. Further, Transgender applicants need a valid transgender certificate issued by a Delhi District Magistrate’s office, besides the age, residency, licence and badge conditions.
The e-autos will carry a mandatory three-year lock-in period, during which they cannot be sold or transferred, and will bear ‘DURGA’ branding and identification features.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has said charging space is already available in parking areas of 70 metro stations, officials said,
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Officials also said the scheme is expected to generate employment in allied sectors such as repair, servicing, charging and battery recycling, and that its socio-economic impact would be assessed periodically. Gupta said the initiative was a step towards “a safer, greener and more inclusive Delhi.”
Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He reports on urban policy, civic governance, and infrastructure in the National Capital Region, with a growing focus on housing, land policy, transport, and the disruption economy and its social implications.
Professional Background
Education: He studied Political Science at Ashoka University.
Core Beats: His reporting focuses on policy and governance in the National Capital Region, one of the largest urban agglomerations in the world. He covers housing and land policy, municipal governance, urban transport, and the interface between infrastructure, regulation, and everyday life in the city.
Recent Notable Work
His recent reporting includes in-depth examinations of urban policy and its on-ground consequences:
An investigation into subvention-linked home loans that documented how homebuyers were drawn into under-construction projects through a “builder–bank” nexus, often leaving them financially exposed when delivery stalled.
A detailed report on why Delhi’s land-pooling policy has remained stalled since 2007, tracing how fragmented land ownership, policy design flaws, and mistrust among stakeholders have kept one of the capital’s flagship urban reforms in limbo.
A reported piece examining the collapse of an electric mobility startup and what it meant for women drivers dependent on the platform for livelihoods.
Reporting Approach
Devansh’s work combines on-ground reporting with analysis of government data, court records, and academic research. He regularly reports from neighbourhoods, government offices, and courtrooms to explain how decisions on housing, transport, and the disruption economy shape everyday life in the city.
Contact
X (Twitter): @devanshmittal_
Email: devansh.mittal@expressindia.com ... Read More