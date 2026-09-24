Delhi cabinet clears ‘DURGA’ scheme for 1,300 e-autos for women, transgender persons

"The 'DURGA' e-auto scheme will open a new chapter of dignity, safety and economic empowerment for women and transgender persons," Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said after the Cabinet meeting.

The Delhi Cabinet on Wednesday approved the ‘DURGA’ e-auto scheme, under which 1,300 pink electric autos will be allocated in the first phase to women and transgender persons, officials said on Wednesday.

Of these, 1,170 will go to women and 130 to transgender beneficiaries, with a maximum of 90 women-allotted and 10 transgender-allotted autos per revenue district.

“The ‘DURGA’ e-auto scheme will open a new chapter of dignity, safety and economic empowerment for women and transgender persons,” Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said after the Cabinet meeting. She said the scheme would let women and transgender persons become owners and drivers of electric autos, providing dignified self-employment while also promoting safety, last-mile connectivity and clean transport.