Delhi cabinet approves Rs 1 crore compensation for murdered IB staffer Ankit Sharma’s kin

The Delhi Cabinet Monday approved a compensation of Rs 1 crore for the family of IB staffer Ankit Sharma, who was killed during the north-east Delhi riots in February.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made the announcement through a tweet. The decision to grant the compensation was taken in the first week of March.

दिल्ली दंगों में IB अफसर स्वर्गीय अंकित शर्मा जी की बहुत ही दर्दनाक हत्या हुई थी। उनके परिवार के लिए हमने ₹1 करोड़ की सम्मान राशि का एलान किया था। आज उस निर्णय को कैबिनेट ने मंजूरी दी है। करोना के चलते इसमें देर हो गयी। उम्मीद है इसी हफ़्ते उनके परिवार को राशि मिल जाएगी। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 4, 2020

“Ankit Sharma was brutally murdered during the Delhi riots. We had announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore for his family. Today, the Cabinet has approved that decision. Hopefully, the amount will reach his family very soon,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Sharma, who was employed as a security assistant in the Intelligence Bureau (IB), was a resident of Chand Bagh, one of the worst-hit localities during the riots.

His body was fished out of a canal near the neighbourhood on February 26. The Delhi Police Special Cell had in March arrested a man for the murder.

Earlier, Sharma’s family had alleged the involvement of suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in the murder. Based on their complaint, Hussain was arrested.

