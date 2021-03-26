Delhi Cabinet approves proposal to engage 300 electric buses

The induction of all the buses is likely to be completed by January 2022. (File Photo)

The Delhi Cabinet on Friday approved a proposal to engage 300 electric buses, the first of which will hit the roads by October.

The Department of Heavy Industries had sanctioned the procurement of these buses under the FAME II (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India) scheme in August 2019.

Subsequently, between October 2019 and December 2020, the DTC floated three tenders in this regard, two of which were scrapped. The third one went through successfully.

The induction of all the buses is likely to be completed by January 2022, an official statement informed. The buses will join the fleet of the state-run Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

While DTC owns all the buses that run under it, the electric buses will ply under the operational-expenses model. Out of the 300, JBM shall operate 200 buses while the remaining will be operated by Tata Motors, the statement added.

“Under the scheme, the buses would be able to operate a minimum 140 km in a single charge. The operator will provide the driver and DTC will depute its own conductor in the buses. The operator will be responsible for maintaining the buses or battery throughout the concession period of 10 years,” the statement read.

Under the conditions stipulated in the previous tenders, the selected operator was expected to bear the electricity cost of charging the buses. However, the corporation will now foot the power bills.

“The prototype of the buses is likely to be received by DTC in June 2021. The first lot of 118 buses shall arrive in October 2021, while November will see the addition of 100 buses. Sixty buses will arrive in December, while the remaining 20 buses are likely to be received by January 2022,” the government said.