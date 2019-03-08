Delhi: Cabbie tries to stop ‘rash driver’, taken for a ride on car bonnet

A resident of Delhi was arrested by Ghaziabad police for allegedly dragging a cab driver on his bonnet for over 200 metres, before stopping the car and fleeing, police said.

Station House Officer (Indirapuram), Sandeep Singh, said: “We received information that a man was driving his i20 rashly. Both police and the cab driver, Virman Singh, tried to stop the car after a minor skirmish, following which the accused, Rohan Mittal, tried to run him over. But Virman got on to the bonnet and was dragged for 200 metres by the errant driver. He then stopped the car and fled. He was later arrested and his car was seized.”

A video which did the rounds on social media shows Virman clinging to the car bonnet and shouting that it be brought to a halt. The car drove on a stretch close to Crossings Republik. Virman received no injuries, police claimed.

“I was driving from Vasundhara to Sector 62 when the man banged my cab from behind… A traffic policeman asked us to stop. I got down, but he kept driving. When I tried to stop him, he tried to run me over. I clung to the bonnet to save my life. He banged into the divider as well but I hung on to the bonnet,” claimed Virman.

An FIR under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 279 (rash driving) and 427 (mischief causing damage) has been registered against the accused at Indirapuram police station, police said.