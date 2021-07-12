Delhi cabbie held for killing widow who ignored his calls, text messages

Police detained Kumar with the help of technical surveillance and during questioning, he admitted that he killed Monika for avoiding her.

A 21-year-old private taxi driver identified as Krishan Kumar was arrested on Monday for allegedly killing a 42-year-old woman, Monika Sharma, at her home in Dwarka for allegedly avoiding him over phone and through text messages. He was produced before a Delhi Court and sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Initial probe revealed Monika was initially in contact with Kumar but started avoiding him after her husband died in February this year. Police said Kumar thought she started talking with someone else and decided to eliminate her.

DCP (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said, “On Saturday, we received a call that Monika was found murdered with her throat slit at her home in Ambrehi Village in Dwarka Sector-19. After enquiry, we came to know her husband died this year and she is survived by two children,” he said.

A senior police officer privy to the investigation said, “We noted friendly entry and ruled out the robbery angle and began scanning the woman’s call detail records and found she was in touch with Kumar.”

Police detained Kumar with the help of technical surveillance and during questioning, he admitted that he killed Monika for avoiding her. “He (Kumar) said he was in a relationship with Monika but after her husband’s death, she started avoiding him. He initially tried to contact her but when she repeatedly avoided him, he decided to kill her,” an officer said.