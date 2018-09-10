Delhi: Cab driver shot dead in late-night road rage

Police said the victim, Umesh Sharma, was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre where he was declared brought dead. (Image for representational purpose) Police said the victim, Umesh Sharma, was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre where he was declared brought dead. (Image for representational purpose)

A 35-year-old Uber driver was shot dead allegedly by an occupant of another car, after “their vehicles brushed past each other, leading to an argument”, in Kotla Mubarakpur. The incident took place on the intervening night of September 8 and 9.

Police said the victim, Umesh Sharma, was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre where he was declared brought dead. According to police, the accused is yet to be identified, but an FIR under IPC Section 302 (murder) has been registered.

DCP (south) Vijay Kumar said, “A PCR call was made at 12.12 am… Umesh was driving a WagonR and was accompanied by his friend Hemant. He told police that a Honda City came from the opposite direction, and the rear view mirrors of the two cars brushed. The occupants of the other car got into an argument. Then, one of the occupants of the Honda City opened fire and the bullet hit Umesh in the chest.”

While the accused and two others in Honda City have not been identified yet, police have collected CCTV footage from the locality for further investigation.

“In one video, we can see the Honda City speeding away a few seconds after the incident. On the basis of eyewitness accounts, we are trying to find out the registration number of the car as the number plate is not clearly visible,” said Kumar. The post-mortem was conducted Sunday and reports are awaited.

Sharma, who is survived by his wife and three children, had been working with the cab company for over two years.

His younger brother Surinder said: “He dropped off a customer in Kotla Mubarakpur around 11.30 pm on Saturday. He then spoke to his wife and told her he will be home soon, after which he met his friend. My brother was going to drop him home when this happened. After 1 am, we got the news he was shot dead. He was the sole breadwinner of the family.”

