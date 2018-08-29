Delhi: Cab driver molests 6-year-old mentally challenged girl

The accused was arrested on Monday night and produced before a Delhi court on Tuesday, from where he was sent to 14-day judicial custody. (Representational Image) The accused was arrested on Monday night and produced before a Delhi court on Tuesday, from where he was sent to 14-day judicial custody. (Representational Image)

A six-year-old mentally challenged child was allegedly molested by a cab driver in southwest Delhi on August 23, with police saying that her parents approached school administration about the incident but no action was taken. The accused was arrested on Monday night and produced before a Delhi court on Tuesday, from where he was sent to 14-day judicial custody.

DCP (southwest) Devender Arya said, “We have arrested the accused, Monu, a resident of Trilokpuri. Further investigations are underway.” Sources said the school for differently abled was opened in July this year, and less than 20 children study there at the moment. “There are three caretakers who travel with children in different cabs. The school belongs to a physiologist and police are probing if there is negligence on part of the administration,” an officer said.

Police said the girl was returning home in the cab, and was alone with the accused, who had dropped other children. “Before reaching her house, he stopped his car at an isolated place, where he allegedly molested her, and then dropped her after threatening her not to tell anyone,” a senior officer said.

Police said the incident came to light when the girl, who studies in a private school, returned home and her mother noticed that she seemed disturbed. “She was not talking to anyone, and started crying after her mother asked her what had happened. She told her mother that the cab driver dropped all students and then molested her on the pretext of teaching her how to drive,” an officer said.

“The girl’s parents claimed before police that they hired the cab on suggestions of the school administration… but the school has denied this,” the officer said. Police said they are speaking to other students and looking at the CCTV footage as part of the probe.

