Delhi: Cab driver lured by customers, killed, chopped into pieces

Two people were arrested on Sunday for allegedly killing a 32-year-old cab driver by luring him to their house in Ghaziabad. According to police, the accused, Farhat Ali (34) and a 30-year-old woman, strangled Ram Govind after lacing his drink with a sedative on the morning of January 29. They then took his cab, a Hyundai Xcent, and drove to UP’s Moradabad.

After parking the car in front of a temple in Moradabad, police said the two returned to the Ghaziabad house, chopped Govind’s body into three pieces, and dumped it in a drain near Gaur City in Greater Noida.

“Following their arrests, they took us to the place where they had dumped his body. The head is still missing,” said a police officer.

DCP (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya said, “It was found that the last ride of his cab was booked from Madangir to Kapashera Border at 1 am, after which the GPS device stopped working. Using technical surveillance, Govind’s mobile phones were recovered. We then laid hands on CCTV footage, in which the accused were seen moving around in Govind’s cab.” The team that arrested them was led by Inspector Balihar Singh.

On January 29, the victim’s wife had filed a missing persons complaint. “I would call him every day at 5 am… That day too, I called six times but he didn’t pick up. I then tracked his car in Kapashera on the app, and went to police,” said Arti Yadav (24). The couple has two children, aged three and five years, and live in northwest Delhi’s Shakurpur. They had bought the Hyundai Xcent on loan last year in October.

“So far, the investigation has not revealed a vengeful motive, nor does it appear that the crime was planned,” said a police officer. Police have recovered the victim’s car, a cutter and an ustara used to chop his body, the scooty they used to dump the body parts in Noida, and the victim’s mobile phones.

“They dumped one phone in Hapur while on their way to Moradabad, and kept the rest of the phones. The phones were switched off, except one day when they turned them on… That’s how we established their location,” said a police officer.

Police said Ali, a resident of UP’s Amroha, is a quack and wanted to open a clinic. He has two FIRs registered against him in Amroha — including one under IPC Section 376 (rape) filed against him in 2015.