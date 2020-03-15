Delhi: Cab driver claims attacked, but CCTV shows him rioting

Police sources said Surendra Soni, a resident of Brahmpuri, was also arrested in 2013 on molestation charges. (Representational Image) Police sources said Surendra Soni, a resident of Brahmpuri, was also arrested in 2013 on molestation charges. (Representational Image)

A 26-year-old private cab driver, who had approached the Northeast district police claiming he was a riot victim, turned out to be an accused after police found footage from a CCTV camera in Brahmpuri that purportedly showed him holding a sword and pelting stones.

Police sources said Surendra Soni, a resident of Brahmpuri, was also arrested in 2013 on molestation charges.

“On February 25, he had lodged a police complaint, alleging he was attacked by a group when he was heading home, and that he had received a gunshot injury on his left hand. An FIR of attempt to murder was then registered at New Usmanpur police station,” said a police officer.

During their investigation, police found footage purportedly showing Soni carrying a sword and standing with a group of people in Brahmpuri’s gali number 13 at 2.50 am on February 25.

Others beside him can be seen firing several rounds and pelting stones at a group, which fires back.

“Soni was again questioned by police, and they showed him the footage as well. He admitted to the crime. He then claimed that people were gathering in his street, so he came out of his house to help his neighbours, and he fired and pelted stones in self-defence,” the officer said.

Later, police also arrested a 22-year-old man, Nasir alias Arbaj, who was purportedly seen firing several rounds from a country-made pistol in the footage.

Meanwhile, the special investigation team of the Crime Branch has identified around 15 people, including 10 women, who allegedly attacked DCP Amit Sharma, ACP Anuj Kumar and 60 other policemen.

“Among the 15 people, five are local registered criminals of different police stations in Northeast Delhi. We are conducting raids to nab them. We identified the women after gathering information about them, and came to know they were part of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests in the area where Head Constable Ratan Lal was shot dead,” said a senior police officer.

Police have also arrested four more people in connection with the murder of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma, whose body was fished out of a drain in Northeast Delhi.

Earlier this week, police had arrested Salman alias Haseen after they intercepted his calls and found his alleged link to Ankit’s murder.

