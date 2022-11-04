Delhi: Cab driver beaten up by ‘passengers’ who make off with vehicle

A cab driver with an app-based company was allegedly thrashed and robbed by three passengers in North Delhi. Police said the driver, Raj Kumar, alleged his belongings and car were robbed and he was left at Manesar, Haryana, with his hands tied and blindfolded.

The incident took place in the early hours of October 15. The Delhi Police have arrested two of the accused, Vikas and Rajesh Kumar, from Rajasthan while the Rajasthan police arrested two of their associates Vikas Kumar and Satya Narayan in a carjacking case.

According to police, on October 14, the gang planned to rob a car from an app-based cab driver by overpowering him.

The men stood outside Sarai Rohilla Railway station and hailed Kumar’s cab, saying their phone wasn’t working. They allegedly offered to pay him Rs 400 in cash to drop them off at Dhaula Kuan.

“The driver wanted cash and agreed to take them. At Zakhira flyover, one of the accused got down on the pretext of urinating. The others tried to strangle the driver and pushed him in the back seat. They allegedly took his phone and wallet, and tied his hands and blindfolded him, while one of the accused drove the car. The driver was pushed out of the car and left near Manesar,” said an officer.

A team under Inspector Shish Pal started scanning CCTVs around the spot but the accused had fled. “Based on footage outside the railway station, we found that the accused had come in an auto. The team traced the auto driver and questioned him. We took his phone and tracked his journey through a GPS system. It was revealed that the accused were picked up from Gandhi Nagar. Another team found that the accused are from Rajasthan and were staying with a cousin. The cousin revealed information about the gang,” said police.

DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, “We checked records of tolls on the route. We found that the toll tax against the car was deducted at Manesar. CCTV footage also revealed there is a fourth accused who was present at the spot.”

Advertisement

Based on footage and details from the cousin, police identified the accused and arrested 19-year-old Vikas from Churu. On Wednesday, his associate Rajesh was arrested from Dunkar. “We found that the accused went to Rajasthan and stole a car in a similar fashion. We recovered the Xcent car but it has been damaged. The accused revealed they got into a minor accident,” said an officer.