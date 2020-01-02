Delhi CAA protest violence: BJP blames AAP and Cong, both hit back

Polls a fight between anarchy and nationalism, said Union minister Prakash Javadekar. Polls a fight between anarchy and nationalism, said Union minister Prakash Javadekar.

Holding both the AAP and the Congress responsible for recent protests in the capital against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), some of which took a violent turn, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar Wednesday said the upcoming Assembly polls are a contest of “nationalism versus anarchy” and “truth versus falsehood”.

Hitting back at the allegations, Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the BJP was trying to divert people’s attention from real issues by making false statements. Delhi Congress chief spokesperson Mukesh Sharma called Javadekar’s charges “baseless” and a “drama” ahead of the polls.

Speaking at a press conference, Javadekar said: “This is the fight between falsehood and truth. The BJP stands by truth and nationalism whereas AAP stands by falsehood and anarchism.”

Sisodia hit back: “AAP completely opposes riots and we all know which party indulges in it. The masters of riots are accusing others and trying to distract attention of people from real issues.”

Highlighting the party’s agenda for the polls, Javadekar said the BJP will focus on “complete development” of Delhi and on issues that have been neglected by AAP: “The BJP government at the Centre has provided property ownership rights to 40 lakh residents in unauthorised colonies; freehold rights to 10 lakh shopkeepers; relaxed household industry norms; and houses in slums. We will contest elections with a positive agenda.”

He also accused leaders of both AAP and Congress of “misleading” people and “inciting” them to turn violent during protests against CAA in the city.

He alleged AAP MLAs Amanatullah Khan and Ishraq Khan and former Congress MLAs Asim Khan and Mateen Ahmad had a role to play in misleading members of the minority community in Jamia, Seelampur and Jama Masjid areas.

“They spread rumours that after the CAA, azan in masjids will be stopped, loudspeakers in mosques will be removed and wearing burqas and caps will be banned. Due to this false propaganda among minorities, violence spread in Delhi,” he alleged.

Sisodia said Javadekar was playing an old tune in view of the Assembly polls: “It is an old tape that the BJP has played earlier as well; it’s playing the same old tape through a new tape recorder. Javadekar should understand that Delhi polls would not be fought on old tapes but on real issues like education.”

