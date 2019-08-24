Delhi: Buying vegetables, two women dead as parapet falls on them

Out buying vegetables, two women died when a portion of a parapet of an abandoned house fell on them in Shahdara’s Mansarovar Park Thursday.

Advertising

DCP (Shahdara) Meghna Yadav said the victims have been identified as Savitri Bhati (55) and Sumitra Sharma (60) and a case under IPC Section 304A (death by negligence) has been registered against unknown persons at Mansarovar Park police station.

Bhati was rushed to GTB Hospital where she was declared dead on arrival. Her son Shailesh (35), who runs a cloth business, said, “My mother left the house around 3.15 pm to buy vegetables. A few minutes later, I heard screaming. When I rushed outside, I saw bystanders rescuing people trapped under debris. Locals pulled out one woman and then I saw my mother.” Bhati is survived by two sons.

Sharma died during treatment at St Stephen’s hospital Thursday night. Her son Ashok (39) said, “My mother often went out after lunch to buy groceries and to visit the temple. I was at work when I received a call at 4 pm that she had suffered injuries….” She is survived by her husband and three sons, who run a cable manufacturing business.

Advertising

Police said the single-storey building was in a dilapidated state and had been abandoned a few months ago. “A vegetable vendor had set up his cart inside the building and the women were standing outside when the parapet fell on them,” said a police officer.

A PCR call was made by a passerby, Praveen Chauhan (30). “I was crossing the area when I saw a portion of a house collapse on two women,” he said.

At Nigambodh Ghat, where Sharma’s last rites were conducted Friday, building owner Ashish (36) was present. He claimed that the structure was built in 1993 and was abandoned by him and his family five months ago. “At least two-three vegetable vendors set up their shops inside the building and we told them to leave as it wasn’t safe. They didn’t listen to us,” he claimed.

Shailesh said, “We knew the building was unsafe; even the owner had vacated it. We didn’t think it would collapse though.”