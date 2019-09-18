Delhi: Businessman shot dead outside home, accused snatch gold chain

A 44-year-old businessman was shot dead outside his home by two bike-borne assailants, in North East Delhi’s Jyoti Nagar Monday night. Before opening fire, they allegedly tried to rob him and got into a scuffle when he resisted. During the confrontation, one of them opened fire at the man’s shoulder, police said, adding that they allegedly robbed his gold chain and a silver locket, but not Rs 50,000 and gold rings he had on him.

Advertising

Police said the victim, Rajul Gupta, owned an electronic goods showroom in Jyoti Nagar. “He left his shop around 9 pm and was heading home on his scooter when the incident took place. We have scanned several CCTV cameras and found that the assailants were following him after he left his shop. After reaching home, he parked his two-wheeler and was going inside when he was stopped by the two men. The assailants tried to rob him, but he resisted and started screaming for help after catching hold of one of them,” a senior officer said.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that before family members and locals could react, one of the assailants allegedly whipped out a pistol and opened fire. “After injuring him, they robbed him of his gold chain and a silver locket,” an officer said.

Rajul is survived by his wife Shivani (39) and two children, Muskan (18) and Om (16). He and his two brothers, Anuj and Amit, lived in a three-storey house with their families in Jyoti Nagar.

DCP (North East) Ved Prakash Surya said, “Rajul was taken to Shanti Mukand Hospital by his family, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. We found that an altercation had taken place between the victim and the accused before he was shot dead. We are investigating the case and the accused will be identified soon.”