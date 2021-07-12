Delhi businessman picked up by cops for questioning found dead on rail tracks

Yogesh Gupta’s kin alleged cop brutality leading to his death and protested outside the police station.

A day after a 50-year-old businessman Yogesh Gupta was picked up from his shop by cops and taken to South Delhi’s Ambedkar Nagar police station, locals and family members on Monday found his body lying on the railway tracks at Old Faridabad railway station.

Gupta’s kin alleged cop brutality leading to his death and protested outside the police station, however, Delhi Police maintained Gupta died by suicide after leaving the police station.

Gupta, a resident of Madangir, was taken to the police station after one Neeraj Pahadia filed a complaint claiming Gupta ran a finance committee and took Rs 12.23 lakh from people and did not return the money to the investors.

DCP (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said, “Gupta and Pahadia were summoned at the police station and questioned. Gupta left the police station around 8pm after the enquiry and around 10.30pm, his family visited the police station and complained that Gupta didn’t reach home.”

Police teams were informed and Gupta’s photographs were circulated on WhatsApp groups to trace him.

Thakur added, “It came to our notice that Gupta allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train at the Old Faridabad railway station. However, we have initiated an inquiry to look into the family’s grievances.”

Gupta’s son, Shivam said, “My father was picked up in the afternoon. He has heart ailments but was made to wait for hours before police questioned him. We tried to meet him but the cops didn’t allow us. At night when my mother took his medicines to the police station, the cops told us he left hours ago. They lied to us. They either killed my father or pressurised him to end his life. My father would never take such a step.”

DCP Thakur said an enquiry into the matter has been initiated to look into the grievances of the family of the deceased.