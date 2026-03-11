Delhi businessman killed over financial dispute, body dumped in Faridabad; 2 held

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 31-year-old machine tools businessman from the Chandni Mahal area of Central Delhi was killed and his body dumped in Faridabad over an alleged financial dispute, police said on Tuesday. Two men have been arrested for allegedly killing him and robbing the victim of his scooter and Rs 2.5 lakh in cash, officers added.
According to the police, the victim, identified as Mohammad Arib, had left his house on Saturday afternoon, informing his wife, Tasmia, that he was going to Faridabad to collect goods from a supplier. Before leaving, Tasmia allegedly gave him Rs 2.5 lakh, said officers.
In the afternoon, Arib’s mobile phone was switched off, police said. Soon, his family began searching for him, and when there was no trace of him by evening, they filed a missing person report at Chandni Mahal police station.
During the investigation, police checked his call detail records (CDR) and found that his last conversation was with one Harsh (25), a resident of Karawal Nagar in East Delhi. The police team then contacted Harsh for further information. Harsh allegedly told police that he had given his mobile phone to Rahul, a resident of Faridabad.
As part of the probe, police went to Rahul’s house in Faridabad, only to find out that it was locked.
Using technical surveillance, police tracked Rahul’s location to Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, officers said. A joint team of Delhi Police and Faridabad Police went to Aligarh on Tuesday and arrested Rahul, they added.
According to officers, during questioning, Rahul allegedly told police that he killed Arib on Saturday afternoon and dumped his body in the forests of Sector 61, Adarsh Nagar in Faridabad.
“Rahul revealed that he carried out the crime with the help of one Babu. The two had a financial dispute with Arib. When Arib arrived in Faridabad, they lured him to Ballabgarh on the pretext of showing him goods. They tied his hands and killed him. The men then proceeded to rob his scooter and Rs 2.5 lakh in cash,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rohit Rajbir said.
Later, police arrested Babu from Faridabad. Based on information provided by the accused, Arib’s body was recovered on Tuesday, the DCP added.
Meanwhile, Delhi Police also registered a kidnapping case at Chandni Mahal Police Station on Tuesday.
The post-mortem examination will be conducted at BK Hospital on Wednesday, officers said. Police are trying to recover the scooter and the stolen cash. Investigation is underway to determine the exact sequence and motive behind the murder, officers added.
