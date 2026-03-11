Delhi businessman killed over financial dispute, body dumped in Faridabad; 2 held

Police are trying to recover the scooter and the stolen cash. Investigation is underway to determine the exact sequence and motive behind the murder, officers added.

A 31-year-old machine tools businessman from the Chandni Mahal area of Central Delhi was killed and his body dumped in Faridabad over an alleged financial dispute, police said on Tuesday. Two men have been arrested for allegedly killing him and robbing the victim of his scooter and Rs 2.5 lakh in cash, officers added.

According to the police, the victim, identified as Mohammad Arib, had left his house on Saturday afternoon, informing his wife, Tasmia, that he was going to Faridabad to collect goods from a supplier. Before leaving, Tasmia allegedly gave him Rs 2.5 lakh, said officers.

In the afternoon, Arib’s mobile phone was switched off, police said. Soon, his family began searching for him, and when there was no trace of him by evening, they filed a missing person report at Chandni Mahal police station.