Delhi: Businessman, friend threatened and robbed at gunpoint near Yamuna Sports Complex

A businessman and his friend were allegedly robbed at gunpoint in Delhi’s Shahdara, the police said Monday. The incident took place early on Sunday when the complainant and his friend were walking toward Yamuna Sports Complex, according to the police.

Police said they received a call around 6.13 am. The businessman, 29, alleged that two bike-borne men came near him and threatened him with a pistol. Other people walking near the sports complex screamed for help. The accused shouted at them saying they will kill the complainant if he doesn’t listen to them.

They then asked for his gold bracelet and the man removed it and gave it to the robbers. The men then fled on their bike.

Deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said, “We received the man’s complaint and an FIR (First Information Report) has been registered in the matter. We have already collected the CCTV footage from the spot. Two teams have been tasked to arrest the accused.”