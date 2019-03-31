Delhi: Businessman duped of Rs 20 cr, ministry approaches police

DELHI POLICE’S Economic Offences Wing has registered an FIR on the basis of a complaint by a Telangana-based businessman, who has alleged he was duped of Rs 20 crore by two men who, as part of the scam, provided him with Finance Ministry letterheads with forged signatures.

Police said the complainant, Tarak Nath Pagadala, alleged the two accused approached him with a business proposition: They were going to sign a Rs 80,000 crore deal with a US-based company and needed money to get clearances from the ministry. Once he realised he had been duped, Pagadala approached the ministry.

The case was registered under IPC sections 420, 468,471 and 120-B after police received a complaint from a section officer (SO) posted with the Ministry of Home Affairs, to whom the matter was forwarded from the Finance Ministry.

“After an inquiry was conducted by the finance ministry, it was discovered that someone had forged signatures on the ministry letterhead,” a senior police officer said. When contacted, Additional CP (EOW) Suvashish Chaudhary refused to comment on the case.

The SO, in his complaint, said Pagadala approached the Finance Ministry with emails and letters carrying forged signatures. “Pagadala claimed he was approached by two men through his friends in 2015, who told him they were striking a deal worth Rs 80,000 crore with a US-based company. They asked him to pitch in with money so they could get approvals from several ministries. In return, they promised him a substantial sum once the deal came through. He managed to raise Rs 20 crore with the help of his friends,” an officer said.

“Pagadala initially received two letters with forged signatures, which he shared with his friends. But he grew suspicious when he received a third letter, signed by an officer, asking for Rs 4 crore. That’s when he approached the ministry. The director-general of the Intelligence Bureau has been asked to conduct a probe,” the officer said.