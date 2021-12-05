Delhi: Business Blasters website to enable public to invest in student startups

A new website launched to support young entrepreneurs in Delhi government schools will enable the public to buy their products and register to invest in or mentor them.

As part of its ‘entrepreneurship mindset curriculum’, the government started a programme called Business Blasters across all its senior secondary schools in September by giving Rs 2,000 as seed money to class 11 and 12 students to develop their entrepreneurship ideas. Last week, the Delhi government launched a TV show as part of its Business Blasters programme to help entrepreneur students attract investments.

Be a part of the change and help Delhi Govt students become self-reliant individuals, who will be future job providers rather than job seekers.

To mentor or invest in our young Business Blasters, sign up at https://t.co/bRQzaiyH6f — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 4, 2021

The new website is an expansion of that, and according to MLA Atishi Marlena, anyone who wants to mentor the students or invest in them can register on it. According to a government representative, orders to buy products made by the students can also be placed on the website.

The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University also began its entrepreneurship activities last week with a ‘DSEU 100K’ event in which entrepreneurs from across the university’s 15 campuses presented their business ideas to Naresh Nagarwal, COO, OEM Dinex and Ankur Saxena, COE, Pyramid IT Consulting Ltd. The winning participants will receive support and sponsorship up to Rs 1 lakh from the jury.