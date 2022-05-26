scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 26, 2022
Business Blasters TV events open to Delhi private school students as well this year

The Business Blasters televised programme is part of the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum and was introduced last year.

By: Express News Service | Delhi |
May 26, 2022 10:46:20 am
From this academic year, the Delhi government has launched its Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum for interested private schools. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal, File)

Students from private schools in the national capital will also be eligible to participate in the televised Business Blasters programme organised by the Delhi government this year.

From this academic year, the Delhi government has launched its Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum for interested private schools.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) has reached out to private schools, telling them that teams from their schools “which show potential and drive” will also be considered for the televised programme. Interested schools have been asked to nominate teams with the DoE by next month which will set off a selection process.

The Business Blasters televised programme is part of the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum and was introduced last year. As part of the curriculum, all willing students in classes 11 and 12 in government schools were given Rs 2,000 as seed money to start their own business projects.

In November and December 2021, 24 of these teams “which had potential and needed more capital to grow and scale up their idea” were featured in a televised programme, to present their projects and pitch for funds from entrepreneurs and investors.

