Delhi: Bus tickets to be available on app starting November

“The app has received good responses from passengers. We have rectified all glitches we've noticed in the previous trials.

Come November, tickets for DTC and cluster buses in Delhi will be available at the click of a button.

The second phase trial of the Chartr app between September 7 and 21, which covered more than 60 routes on cluster buses and one route on DTC buses, showed that in non-AC buses 6% of tickets were sold through the app. This figure was 7% for AC buses.

Of the 51,644 tickets purchased through the app during this 14-day period, almost 80% were free “pink” tickets for women passengers, the Delhi government said. A smaller trial was earlier conducted on the Anand Vihar route.

Once the project is scaled up, all commuters can download the Chartr app and pay the fare by scanning QR codes pasted behind every seat and receive e-tickets, which will also have the expected time of arrival at their destination. While the project has been on the cards for a while, the government fast-tracked it in the wake of the pandemic, which requires people to socially distance at public places.

In case users know the ticket fare, they can click on the ‘by fare’ link on the app, scan the QR Code of the bus, select Buy New Ticket and choose the payment option. In case users know the route, source and destination, they can click on the ‘by destination’ link, select the bus route and destination, and buy the ticket.

“The app has received good responses from passengers. We have rectified all glitches we’ve noticed in the previous trials. We are also in the process of incorporating daily and monthly passes, along with developing a system for non-smartphone users to buy tickets. We are looking forward to covering all the cluster and DTC buses under this app by the first week of November,” said transport minister Kailash Gahlot.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.