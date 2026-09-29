Delhi bus rape case: Chargesheet filed, semen & hair strands among key evidence

The suspected sleeper bus after a 16-year-old Class 11 student was allegedly gang-raped inside it, in Delhi's Kashmere Gate area. (Special arrangement photo)

Biological samples, including semen and hair strands, has emerged as key evidence against two men accused of raping a 17-year-old girl inside a moving sleeper bus as it travelled nearly 47 km from Greater Noida to Delhi’s Kashmere Gate in August.

The Delhi Police filed a 398-page chargesheet in the case earlier this month and the court took cognisance of it last week, officials familiar with the proceedings said.

According to her statement to the police, the girl had told the men inside that she wanted to go to Noida and was told that the bus was headed in that direction.