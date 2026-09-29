Delhi bus rape case: Chargesheet filed, semen & hair strands among key evidence

Police have said the alleged sexual assault took place as the bus moved towards Delhi.

Written by: Sakshi Chand
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Sep 29, 2026 04:12 PM IST
Greater Noida bus gangrape, Delhi Police FSL fast track court, sleeper bus gangrape case, NHRC notice Delhi UP police, Gautam Buddha Nagar police, Noida passenger safety lapses, bus traffic challans UP Delhi, public transport safety women, Delhi rape, delhi gangrape, delhi moving bus rape, delhi teen raped moving bus, delhi girl raped moving busThe suspected sleeper bus after a 16-year-old Class 11 student was allegedly gang-raped inside it, in Delhi's Kashmere Gate area. (Special arrangement photo)
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Biological samples, including semen and hair strands, has emerged as key evidence against two men accused of raping a 17-year-old girl inside a moving sleeper bus as it travelled nearly 47 km from Greater Noida to Delhi’s Kashmere Gate in August.

The Delhi Police filed a 398-page chargesheet in the case earlier this month and the court took cognisance of it last week, officials familiar with the proceedings said.

According to her statement to the police, the girl had told the men inside that she wanted to go to Noida and was told that the bus was headed in that direction.

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After boarding, she realised that there were no other passengers and attempted to get off but the conductor allegedly pulled her back inside.

Police have said the alleged sexual assault took place as the bus moved towards Delhi.

The girl was allegedly abandoned in Kashmere Gate and she approached the local police station.

Police said considering the sensitive nature of the complaint, the victim’s medical examination was carried out and the case registered without jurisdictional delay.

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Using CCTV footage, they traced the bus to a parking area in Timarpur and arrested the men — bus driver Kuldeep (39) and conductor Sandeep (26), both hailing from Kanpur — within four hours.

Red flags found during probe

Police investigation traced the route of the bus through Greater Noida, Noida and Delhi and found that the vehicle was allegedly not stopped for a safety or compliance check during the journey.

Investigators found that the bus had 11 pending traffic challans — seven of them issued in July — for offences relating to speed-limit devices and permit violations.

Police also found that the two men had been hired without police verification.

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The bus’s CCTV camera was also found to be non-functional, while heavy curtains covered its windows.

Investigators had further examined whether safety mechanisms such as GPS or vehicle-tracking systems and panic buttons were installed and functional at the time of the incident.

Biological samples collected during the investigation were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for examination, and police had sought an expedited report as they prepared the case for trial.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

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