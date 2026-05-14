Driver and helper arrested for alleged gang-rape in a moving bus in Delhi’s Nangloi

The Delhi Police said both accused, who are from Uttar Pradesh, were on their way to pick up passengers at Nangloi when the incident occurred. Express Photo

More than 48 hours after a 30-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped in a moving bus in Outer Delhi’s Nangloi area, the police said Wednesday they have arrested the driver and his helper in connection with the case.

According to the police, the woman had boarded the bus from Rani Bagh around 12.30 am Tuesday. The bus, which was travelling from Delhi to Bihar, allegedly moved towards Nangloi, where the driver, identified as Umesh, and his helper Ramendra allegedly assaulted her.

The police said both accused, who are from Uttar Pradesh, were on their way to pick up passengers at Nangloi when the incident occurred. The woman was allegedly dropped off in Nangloi after the bus had travelled about 7 kilometres.