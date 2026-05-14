Driver and helper arrested for alleged gang-rape in a moving bus in Delhi’s Nangloi

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More than 48 hours after a 30-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped in a moving bus in Outer Delhi’s Nangloi area, the police said Wednesday they have arrested the driver and his helper in connection with the case.
According to the police, the woman had boarded the bus from Rani Bagh around 12.30 am Tuesday. The bus, which was travelling from Delhi to Bihar, allegedly moved towards Nangloi, where the driver, identified as Umesh, and his helper Ramendra allegedly assaulted her.
The police said both accused, who are from Uttar Pradesh, were on their way to pick up passengers at Nangloi when the incident occurred. The woman was allegedly dropped off in Nangloi after the bus had travelled about 7 kilometres.
<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-media-max-width=”560″><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”><a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/WATCH?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#WATCH</a> | Delhi: The police have registered a case of the alleged gangrape of a woman on a private bus in Delhi. The police have arrested both accused individuals and also seized the bus used in the incident. <br><br>(Visuals of the bus seized by the police) <a href=”https://t.co/DFT2toJ5mL”>pic.twitter.com/DFT2toJ5mL</a></p>— ANI (@ANI) <a href=”https://twitter.com/ANI/status/2054779235185897958?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>May 14, 2026</a></blockquote> https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
“At about 4.45 am, a call was received at Nangloi police station. The case was later transferred to Rani Bagh police station,” a police officer said.
The woman later underwent a medical examination and filed a complaint. Both accused have now been sent to judicial custody.
Reacting to the crime, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj questioned why the police did not disclose the case earlier.
“We want to ask the police commissioner how a bus kept moving for hours in a central area like Rani Bagh while a woman was allegedly gang-raped and later thrown out,” he told reporters.
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