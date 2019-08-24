Delhi: Bus driver drugged and robbed on way home

A bus driver was allegedly attacked by two men who reportedly robbed him of Rs 10,000, ATM cards and a mobile phone near Lal Mandir in Prem Nagar, police said Friday. The incident took place on August 18 with the victim, Anuj Singh Chauhan (30), alleging that he was also drugged.

Advertising

Police said the accused, who were identified from CCTV footage, are absconding.

“I was walking home when the two men grabbed me from behind and put a handkerchief on my face. I fell unconscious… When I woke up, I realised I had been robbed,” said Chauhan.

The victim’s family rushed him to the hospital after which police were called. Chauhan alleged that he found CCTV footage and submitted it to police after which sections of assault were added to the case. Police said an FIR was registered the next day at Prem Nagar police station.

Chauhan said that the stolen money belonged to his employer and that he had to pay it back.