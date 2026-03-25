Delhi bus accident: 2 dead, several injured near Jhandewalan in Karol Bagh

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A sleeper bus carrying around 30 passengers overturned near Jhandewalan Temple in Central Delhi’s Karol Bagh area early Wednesday, killing two people and injuring several others.
One of the deceased has been identified as Shehbaj Alam, 30, a resident of Bijnor district in Uttar Pradesh, and efforts are underway to identify the second victim, a police officer said.
According to the Delhi Police, the bus was coming from Rajasthan.
The police said the accident occurred around 1 am Wednesday, when the Jaipur-Delhi tourist bus was near Jhandewalan Temple. “The bus was travelling from Jaipur to Fatehpuri in Sadar Bazar and was carrying approximately 30 passengers at the time of the incident,” the official said.
Responding immediately, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Karol Bagh, along with picket staff and night patrol personnel, rushed to the spot. The team found the bus overturned, with passengers crying for help from inside.
A police officer said in a swift and coordinated rescue effort, a passing JCB machine was stopped and used to carefully lift and stabilise the vehicle with roadside cement blocks. Police personnel, assisted by local residents, launched an immediate rescue operation, pulling trapped passengers out of the wreckage.
Critically injured victims were first shifted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, and others were taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and Lady Hardinge Medical College.
Of the 23 injured, 12 were admitted to RML Hospital, where two men succumbed to their injuries. Ten injured passengers are undergoing treatment at Ganga Ram Hospital, and one at Lady Hardinge Medical College.
Senior officers, including assistant commissioners of police and SHOs from nearby police stations, also reached the site to assist in the rescue and ensure the timely evacuation of all passengers, including women and children.
The bus driver, identified as Pankaj Kumar, 26, a resident of Rajasthan’s Alwar, has been detained and is currently receiving treatment.
The police said they have initiated an investigation into the cause of the accident.
Police officers credited the quick response and coordination between patrolling staff and the public for preventing a higher casualty count.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram