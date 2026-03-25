Delhi bus accident: 2 dead, several injured near Jhandewalan in Karol Bagh

Responding immediately, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Karol Bagh, along with picket staff and night patrol personnel, rushed to the spot.

A sleeper bus carrying around 30 passengers overturned near Jhandewalan Temple in Central Delhi’s Karol Bagh area early Wednesday, killing two people and injuring several others.

One of the deceased has been identified as Shehbaj Alam, 30, a resident of Bijnor district in Uttar Pradesh, and efforts are underway to identify the second victim, a police officer said.

According to the Delhi Police, the bus was coming from Rajasthan.

The police said the accident occurred around 1 am Wednesday, when the Jaipur-Delhi tourist bus was near Jhandewalan Temple. “The bus was travelling from Jaipur to Fatehpuri in Sadar Bazar and was carrying approximately 30 passengers at the time of the incident,” the official said.