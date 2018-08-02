Delhi: Burglars caught shaking a leg dance their way to jail

Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 01, 2018
According to police, the men danced outside the shops because they were intoxicated.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: August 2, 2018 3:09:41 am
Six burglars, who broke into a dance before breaking into shops in north Delhi’s Lahori Gate area and had their moves captured on CCTV, have been arrested, said police.

According to police, the men danced outside the shops because they were intoxicated. Police claimed to have recovered two laptops, an LCD screen television, a screwdriver and lock-breaking instruments from the possession of the accused.

The case came to light after the six men had tried to break into five shops located behind Novelty Cinema in Lahori Gate on July 10. CCTV footage was obtained from nearby shops to ascertain the identity of the suspects. “But we had a blind case as there were no eyewitnesses and no credible clues. The only information that we had was that the accused had taken an autorickshaw to reach the spot,” said DCP (North) Nupur Prasad.

To track the accused, police had to compile a list of 3,000 autorickshaws. Of the shortlisted 200 autos, police questioned the drivers and then zeroed in on two vehicles. “The two auto drivers were kept under surveillance and one of them later led us to the gang,” Prasad said.

