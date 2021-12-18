Delhi: Bureaucrat hopes to spread some positivity through art

For bureaucrat Sudha Kumari, art is a means to look at the upside. “I don’t want to add to the negativity in the world; there’s enough. When you create something, you feel happy and you can share that happiness too. When I paint, I want people to feel happy when they see the interplay of colour combinations and the themes,” says Kumari.

It is this intent that also guides her exhibition titled ‘Happy World of Paintings’, which is on at the Pearey Lal Bhawan in Delhi till December 19. “I am a born artist. I’ve done this ever since I was a child. I am a bureaucrat by profession but an artist by heart,” says Kumari, a 1989-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, and the current Principal Commissioner of Delhi.

Painting since the age of 17, the self-taught artist said she draws inspiration from nature, human nature and mythology for the exhibition. She has experimented with oil, water and digital media, with depictions ranging from idyllic landscapes to individual subjects such as birds, flowers and human figures. “My mother was my biggest inspiration, she helped me pursue my hobby,” said Kumari, who admires the work of American painter and art instructor Bob Ross.