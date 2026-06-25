Delhi bureaucracy rejig: Ministers’ aides, senior health officials among 50 transferred

Sources said the transfer in the health department comes following alleged irregularities in the procurement of medical equipment. (ANI Photo)

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Delhi government has transferred nearly all secretary-level officers in the Health Department, among over 50 IAS (Indian Administrative Service) and DANICS (Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Service) officers across departments.

Sources said the transfer in the health department comes following alleged irregularities in the procurement of medical equipment. Last week, the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of the Delhi government arrested a doctor in connection with a Rs 350-crore fraud case involving the procurement of medicines and medical equipment for government hospitals in the national capital.

Secretaries of cabinet ministers Pankaj Kumar Singh (health) and Kapil Mishra (Tourism) have also been transferred to other departments.