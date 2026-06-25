Delhi bureaucracy rejig: Ministers’ aides, senior health officials among 50 transferred

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In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Delhi government has transferred nearly all secretary-level officers in the Health Department, among over 50 IAS (Indian Administrative Service) and DANICS (Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Service) officers across departments.
Sources said the transfer in the health department comes following alleged irregularities in the procurement of medical equipment. Last week, the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of the Delhi government arrested a doctor in connection with a Rs 350-crore fraud case involving the procurement of medicines and medical equipment for government hospitals in the national capital.
Secretaries of cabinet ministers Pankaj Kumar Singh (health) and Kapil Mishra (Tourism) have also been transferred to other departments.
“Another order is likely to be issued. The reason for this major bureaucratic reshuffle is the ongoing row over alleged irregularities in the Central Procurement Agency (CPA) and medicine procurement. Recently, the CPA head was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB). The CM also ordered a probe against two senior health officers earlier this week,” said officials.
-IAS officer Sanjeev Kumar, posted as Special Secretary, Health, has been transferred to the Trade and Taxes department as Special Commissioner.
-2013-batch DANICS officer Vaibhav Rikhari, posted as Secretary to the Minister of Health and Family Welfare, is now posted as Director, Delhi Jal Board (DJB).
-Vinay Kumar Jindal, 2014-batch DANICS officer, posted as Secretary to the Minister of Law and Justice and Tourism, has been transferred to DJB.
-Yash Chaudhary, Special Secretary (Health), has been given additional charge of the Central Procurement Agency (CPA) with delegated financial powers of head of department (HoD), divesting the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) of its HoD-level financial powers.
-Senior IAS officer Bipul Pathak, a 1992-batch officer currently serving as Additional Chief Secretary, Social Welfare, with additional charge of ACS (SC/ST/OBC), has also been given the additional charge of Women and Child Development Department (ACS).
-Navin Kumar Chaudhary (IAS 1994 batch), currently ACS Irrigation and Flood Control department, will hold additional charge of the General Administration Department (GAD).
-Pandurang Pole, Secretary, GAD, has been relieved of this post. He has now been posted as Secretary (Land & Building), with additional charge as Secretary-cum-Commissioner (Labour); and Secretary (Cooperation).
-Sandeep Kumar Singh, currently Secretary in the Chief Minister’s Office with additional charge as Special Secretary (Finance), will now also hold charge as Managing Director of Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation. The SRDC was recently revived by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.
A key transfer has also taken place in the fire department following a spate of fire incidents across the city.
Principal Director, Delhi Fire Services, Neduchezhiyan, has been divested from the charge. The post now has been given to Sachin Rana as additional charge, along with Special Secretary, Urban Development department, and Special Secretary, Home.
The fire department was recently pulled up by Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu during a review meeting held after the Hauz Rani Bed & Breakfast fire that claimed 23 lives, for failing to issue notices to commercial establishments and buildings that did not comply with mandatory fire safety certificates and equipment norms.
Several other officers, including at the District Magistrate level and Sub-Divisional Magistrate level, have also been transferred to other departments; some have been given additional charge.
The CM recently urged the L-G to transfer 39 health officials posted in Tihar Prisons and health department also.
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