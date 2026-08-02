‘Duped’ men turn kidnappers: Delhi Police rescues job scam accused from Mathura

According to Mathura Police, Rajan, an MBA graduate, promised government jobs – mostly clerical posts in the Agriculture department – to people from Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. (File/Representational)

It was about 10 pm on July 24. A terrified Rajan Ranjan Mishra (30), a wholesale trader in Delhi, dialled his wife Archana in panic.

“I have been kidnapped,” he said.

Rajan had gone to Allahabad High Court to appear in a job fraud case, in which he was the prime accused. On his way back home to North Delhi’s Burari, he was abducted.

His captors wanted Rs 1.2 crore, Rajan told Archana (28), who lived in Kaushiki Enclave, a middle class locality.

Soon, one of the kidnappers came on the line. Archana, an HR professional, was told to place cash inside the couple’s car, book a driver through the DriveU app and send it to Yashobhoomi in Dwarka the next day.