Delhi: 11 of a family found hanging in Burari

Eleven members of a family were found dead under mysterious circumstances in north Delhi’s Burari on Sunday morning. Police said while ten were found hanging, the body of an elderly woman was lying on the floor.

Police suspect they committed suicide after the family suffered financial losses in business. Of the eleven, seven were women and four men. Police said they received a call at about 8 am from near Guru Govind Singh Hospital in Sant Nagar of Burari area, informing them about the tragedy. The house has now been barricaded and the police were questioning the neighbours.

More details are awaited.

