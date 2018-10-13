‘Delhi built ITO skywalk but Centre unveiling it’

No Delhi government minister has been invited. No Delhi government minister has been invited.

Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Satyendar Jain Friday said that while the Delhi government’s job was to construct the ITO Skywalk, the Centre has assigned itself the job of inaugurating it.

The skywalk will be inaugurated by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on October 15. Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi will be in attendance. No Delhi government minister has been invited. The skywalk was funded by the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry and constructed by

the PWD.

“They (Centre) assigned the work. Our job was to construct the skywalk and they have assigned to themselves the responsibility of inaugurating it. Our work is being praised as we have done a good job… We are happy. We just want to be allowed to execute projects, and they can do the inauguration,” Jain said.

The skywalk — essentially a foot-over-bridge that will will have space for vendors, a viewing gallery, and benches — will connect Sikandra Road, Mathura Road, Tilak Marg and Bahadurshah Zafar Marg with Pragati Maidan and ITO Metro stations, along with the Supreme Court.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App