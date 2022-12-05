scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 05, 2022

4-storey building collapses in Delhi’s Shastri Nagar, police say no casualties

Purported videos from the spot show the building falling down as locals walk by.

A four-story building collapses in Delhi's Shastri Nagar.
A four-storey residential building collapsed in north Delhi’s Shastri Nagar Monday morning. Locals said the incident took place early in the morning and the entire structure collapsed on the road.

Purported videos from the spot show the building falling down as locals walk by. The building is located between two other buildings. The adjacent buildings weren’t damaged. Officials suspect that the old structure collapsed because of its construction.

A senior police officer said, “We received a call around 8.45 am about the incident. The building had collapsed and we rushed with police vehicles to look for injured persons. Luckily, there is no loss of life. The building was evacuated months ago and nobody was injured. The MCD and DDMA will investigate the matter. The cleaning work will be done soon.”

First published on: 05-12-2022 at 03:06:22 pm
