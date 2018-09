Building collapses in Sawan Park, Delhi. Building collapses in Sawan Park, Delhi.

A four-storey building collapsed at Bharat Nagar, Sawan Park in Ashok Vihar today. At least 30 people are feared trapped under the debris. Rescue teams have arrived at the site of accident.

This is a developing story, more details awaited.

