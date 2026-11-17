Two people, a three-year-old girl and a 35-year-old man, have died after an old two-storey building collapsed in east Delhi’s Vivek Vihar on Tuesday morning. According to the PTI reports, six to seven people were injured and several more are feared trapped under the debris.

Delhi Fire Service received the call at 10.13 am and teams rushed to the spot. . The injured have been pulled out and taken to hospital. Rescue work is still on, and more details are awaited.

VIDEO | Delhi: Old building collapses in Vivek Vihar; six to seven people injured, several feared trapped. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/IAJ724VRlS — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 17, 2026

This comes amid a series of building collapses reported across Delhi in recent months. In September, 7 people, including students, died when a five-storey building housing a PG collapsed in Satya Niketan. On November 5, six people were killed after an under-construction building came down in Old Delhi’s Hauz Qazi. And on Sunday, another collapse in Paharganj left several injured.

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