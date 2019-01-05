Delhi building collapse: Untrained, ill-equipped, the first responders put own safety on line

Local priest Pawan Sharma and his family were just about to cut a cake for his brother’s birthday when they heard an explosion. They rushed out to find that the roof of a ceiling fan-manufacturing unit had caved in. As the dust settled, Sharma heard a woman’s feeble cry for help.

He brought up ladders to get to the first floor, clearing debris along the way. Untrained in rescue efforts, Sharma and other residents relied on their instincts as they used phone flashlights to navigate. “The iron was very hot; most of the rescuers burnt their hands. We managed to pull out four people before help arrived,” Sharma said.

“We could hear people wailing,” said Goldie, a cab driver, whose hands were partially burnt.

He and five others used an iron rod to break open the front door, only to find that the stairway was blocked. They sifted through jutting wires and iron beams to get to the first floor and pulled out a woman with fractured limbs, a man with head injuries and a twisted leg, and a man’s body.

“I saw the factory owner buried waist-down in the rubble. As we carried him out, he fell unconscious,” said resident Ankur Tyagi.

By then, two station in-charges dispatched by the Delhi Fire Services arrived. Trailing behind them were 20 fresh recruits from the Delhi Fire Safety Management Academy. They brought with them a bulk foam tender, used to fight factory fires, only to find embers that could be stubbed out with shoes.

Moti Nagar fire station in-charge Aman Kumar Lathar said, “We had no building plans. Instead of using shovels to clear the debris, we moved the bricks manually. A person trapped beneath debris breathes through cracks, and using a shovel can unsettle the structure and seal air pockets.”

Firefighters did not risk using a stretcher to move the injured as the ground was not flat. “We lifted them by their clothes; we could not touch their bodies as we did not know where they were injured,” a fire officer said.