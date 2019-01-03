Delhi building collapse: Six killed, several trapped inside factory in Moti Nagar

An explosion in a factory in Moti Nagar Thursday has reportedly killed six people while several workers have still trapped inside. The blast triggered a partial collapse of the building.

A PTI report has quoted the police as saying that the call was received at 8.48 pm and fire tenders along with ambulances were sent to the scene of collapse to conduct search and rescue operations. So far eight people have been rescued and have sent to the nearest hospital.

Several workers trapped after a blast occurred inside a factory in Moti Nagar. 4 fire tenders sent to the spot and search is underway for trapped workers. Casualties suspected in the case. Fire fighters say that a blast occurred in d compressor of a ceiling fan @IndianExpress — Anand Mohan (@mohanreports) January 3, 2019

“The incident took place in West Delhi’s Sudarshan Park area after an LPG cylinder blast. Six people have died while eight were rescued and sent to hospital. The building comprises ground and the first floors,” Monika Bhardwaj, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), was quoted by PTI.

Search operation is underway and further details are awaited.