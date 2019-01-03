Toggle Menu
Delhi building collapse: Six killed, several trapped inside factory in Moti Nagarhttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/delhi/delhi-building-collapse-six-killed-several-trapped-inside-factory-in-moti-nagar-5522428/

Delhi building collapse: Six killed, several trapped inside factory in Moti Nagar

Fire tenders are the site to conduct search and rescue operations. So far eight people have been rescued and have sent to the nearest hospital.

Delhi building collapse: Six killed, several trapped inside factory in Moti Nagar
Search and rescue operations are underway at the site of the collapse. (Source: ANI)

An explosion in a factory in Moti Nagar Thursday has reportedly killed six people while several workers have still trapped inside. The blast triggered a partial collapse of the building.

A PTI report has quoted the police as saying that the call was received at 8.48 pm and fire tenders along with ambulances were sent to the scene of collapse to conduct search and rescue operations. So far eight people have been rescued and have sent to the nearest hospital.

“The incident took place in West Delhi’s Sudarshan Park area after an LPG cylinder blast. Six people have died while eight were rescued and sent to hospital. The building comprises ground and the first floors,” Monika Bhardwaj, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), was quoted by PTI.

Search operation is underway and further details are awaited.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android