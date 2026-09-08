Delhi building collapse: New safety policy, structural audit in PG hubs on the cards

A potential new safety policy for buildings used for public purposes, including paying guest (PG) accommodations for students; a structural audit of all buildings in PG hubs within a week; and considering the possibility of using vacant MCD and DDA buildings for student housing — these were among key announcements made by the Delhi government a day after a private hostel near Delhi University’s South Campus collapsed and killed at least seven people on Sunday.

On Monday, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu chaired a meeting with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood, to review the situation following the building collapse in South West Delhi’s Satya Niketan.

The building housing the private hostel, which primarily accommodated students of Delhi University’s South Campus colleges, was reportedly “weak”. It is said that the owner was also allegedly carrying out construction work in the building’s basement, which may have led to the collapse.

In the meeting on Monday, LG Sandhu reportedly directed the Delhi Chief Secretary to ensure structural audit of all buildings in PG hubs – such as Satya Niketan – be carried out.

Chaos at Nearby PGs after building collapse incident in Delhi. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha) Chaos at Nearby PGs after building collapse incident in Delhi. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

However, since many students living in PGs adjoining the collapsed building have already been displaced because of some being sealed and others shut as a precautionary measure, the LG directed that inspection drives only be conducted on premises that had prima facie violated height and floor restrictions, in order to minimise panic.

Expansion of students’ accommodation

The government has also said that it is exploring the possibilities of expanding student accommodation, beyond the limited hostel facilities offered by colleges. For perspective, DU’s 2024-25 annual report records over 2.45 lakh regular students, many of whom come from outside Delhi, while its financial estimates list 18 university-run hostels.

According to a statement by the LG’s Office, he has directed Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood to “explore alternative student accommodation” through universities, MCD and DDA. It stated that he directed officials to “assess the feasibility of using unutilised and vacant buildings of DDA and MCD, as also DDA housing stock for student accommodation”. It added that he has also directed that a mid- and long-term plan be prepared to augment hostel accommodations.

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Rescue operations underway at the site of the incident in Satya Niketan, Sunday. (Express pphoto by Abhinav Saha) Rescue operations underway at the site of the incident in Satya Niketan, Sunday. (Express pphoto by Abhinav Saha)

Following the meeting, Sood said that the government will consider additional relaxation in Floor Area Ratio (FAR) in the development of hostels, allowing larger and taller hostels to be built to accommodate more students.

“Existing hostels can also be redeveloped by allowing enhanced FAR under the new provisions,” he said.

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The LG’s Office also stated that he directed the DDA and the Land and Development Office to extend support to universities with getting NOCs, approvals and increasing FAR to construct new hostels for students.

Meanwhile on Monday, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that the government is working towards a new safety policy for buildings used for public purposes in Delhi.

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The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) stated that buildings used for purposes such as housing PGs, nursing homes or schools “would be required to undergo periodic structural audits and obtain building safety certification.”

The CMO also claimed that Gupta urged public representatives such as MPs, MLAs and councillors to gather information about illegal constructions being carried out in their respective areas and report them to the department concerned.

Rescue operations continued for the second day in South West Delhi’s Satya Niketan on Monday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) Rescue operations continued for the second day in South West Delhi’s Satya Niketan on Monday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

‘Illegal constructions to be be razed’

“Illegal constructions would be demolished. A system would be put in place to monitor illegal constructions while they are under way. The Chief Minister’s Office would also monitor such complaints. The Chief Minister has directed officials of all concerned departments to ensure that action is not limited to the incident site, and that all vulnerable buildings and PGs in the surrounding area are thoroughly inspected,” the CMO also stated

Key announcements

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