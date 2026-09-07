Delhi building collapse Live Updates: Delhi High Court to urgently hear Satya Niketan building collapse incident that killed 6

The MCD has ordered the demolition of a ‘dangerous’ building in Satya Niketan within three days, a day after a nearby five-storey structure collapsed, killing six people. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi Building Collapse Live Updates: A day after a building housing a private hostel collapsed in Delhi, an FIR has been registered against the building owner, Hariram. The Delhi Police is set to issue a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Hariram.

The toll after the building collapse rose to six on Monday morning, after one more person succumbed to their injuries. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has ordered the demolition of a building adjacent to the ill-fated building. The owner of property no. 13 has been given three days to demolish the structure, which the MCD said posed a threat to residents, passersby and nearby buildings.

Story continues below this ad Delhi CM oversees day 2 rescue operations: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday visited Satya Niketan to oversee the second day of search and rescue operations following the building collapse. The Delhi government has ordered a magisterial probe and an FIR against the building owner. CM Gupta also met the injured at AIIMS and promised strict action against those responsible. Three injured undergoing treatment at AIIMS Delhi: The death toll in the Satya Niketan building collapse rose to six on Monday as rescue operations entered the second day. AIIMS said 11 patients were brought to its trauma centre. Five were brought dead and one later died from injuries. Three remain under treatment. Live Updates

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