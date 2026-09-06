Building collapses near Delhi’s Chanakyapuri, many feared trapped

A building has collapsed near Chanakyapuri in Delhi, with some people feared to be trapped inside. 

Written by: Alok Singh
1 min readUpdated: Sep 6, 2026 02:22 PM IST
A building has collapsed near Chanakyapuri in Delhi, with some people feared to be trapped inside, according to initial information.A building has collapsed near Chanakyapuri in Delhi, with some people feared to be trapped inside, according to initial information. (ANI video grab)
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A building has collapsed near Chanakyapuri in Delhi, with some people feared to be trapped inside.

The building was located at Satya Niketan in Moti Bagh. According to fire department, a call recieved around 1.35 pm and eight fire tenders pressed into service. Rescue operation is underway.

This is a developing story. Please refresh periodically for more updates.

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