Building collapses near Delhi’s Chanakyapuri, many feared trapped

A building has collapsed near Chanakyapuri in Delhi, with some people feared to be trapped inside.

The building was located at Satya Niketan in Moti Bagh. According to fire department, a call recieved around 1.35 pm and eight fire tenders pressed into service. Rescue operation is underway.

#WATCH | Delhi: A building has collapsed near Satya Niketan in South-West Delhi. The fire department received an alert around 1:30 PM. The rescue operation is underway. More details are awaited as the situation becomes clearer: Delhi police (Source: NSUI) https://t.co/txNWIYZzTu pic.twitter.com/8ExL24roVn — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2026

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