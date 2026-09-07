Delhi building collapse: FIR filed against building owner, MCD says sealing drive to follow

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj and others at the site of the collapse in Satya Niketan on Sunday. (ANI)

The Delhi Police has registered a case of culpable homicide and negligence against the owner of the private hostel in Delhi’s Satya Niketan that collapsed on Sunday, leading to the death of at least five people, while the Delhi government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

Earlier during the day, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the site to take stock of the rescue operations, and later visited AIIMS Trauma Centre, where many of the injured are currently being treated.

Gupta ordered the magisterial inquiry into the incident following her visit to the site, also stating that she ordered an FIR against the owner of the building.