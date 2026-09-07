Delhi building collapse: FIR filed against building owner, MCD says sealing drive to follow

The Delhi Police has registered a case of culpable homicide and negligence against the owner of the private hostel in Delhi’s Satya Niketan that collapsed on Sunday, leading to the death of at least five people, while the Delhi government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident. Earlier during the day, Chief Minister Rekha […]

By: Express News Service
3 min readNew DelhiSep 7, 2026 05:17 AM IST
Delhi collapse: FIR filed against building owner, MCD says sealing drive to followChief Minister Rekha Gupta, Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj and others at the site of the collapse in Satya Niketan on Sunday. (ANI)
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The Delhi Police has registered a case of culpable homicide and negligence against the owner of the private hostel in Delhi’s Satya Niketan that collapsed on Sunday, leading to the death of at least five people, while the Delhi government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

Earlier during the day, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the site to take stock of the rescue operations, and later visited AIIMS Trauma Centre, where many of the injured are currently being treated.

Gupta ordered the magisterial inquiry into the incident following her visit to the site, also stating that she ordered an FIR against the owner of the building.

Also Read | ‘Have you seen him?’: Frantic search for loved ones after Delhi building collapse

“Those found responsible for this grave incident will be held fully accountable and dealt with under the strictest provision of the law,” a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office, meanwhile, read.

Delhi collapse: FIR filed against building owner, MCD says sealing drive to follow Students who live in the PG accommodations near the building which collapsed in Satya Niketan on Sunday wait near the site of the incident as rescue operations continued overnight. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

The building, which housed an establishment called Hostel Daze, was owned by one Hari Om, a resident of Gurgaon, sources said.

Police said they have registered a case against Hari Om under sections of the BNS pertaining culpable homicide not amounting to murder, negligence in repairing or constructing buildings, and acts endangering the lives and personal safety of others. He had not been arrested as of Sunday night.

Delhi Building Collaps Rescue operations underway at the site of the incident in Satya Niketan, Sunday. (Express pphoto by Abhinav Saha)

“It is alleged that renovation work was underway on the ground floor, which led to the collapse of the building. Multiple teams have been formed to trace the people responsible for the incident,” DCP (South-West) Amit Goel said.

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Police sources, meanwhile, said they are looking into claims that the building had been sealed earlier, and had only been operating as a private hostel following that. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), however, has denied having any record related to the sealing of the building.

ALSO READ | Trapped students dial Delhi University teachers after hostel collapse, colleges join rescue ops

A police source also said that it will be investigated if Hari Om’s brothers, Anand and Azad Bansal, were co-owners of the building.

The MCD, on the other hand, announced on Sunday that it will carry out a sealing drive in the area.

Reacting to the incident, Mayor Pravesh Wahi said: “The culprits will not be spared under any circumstances. All illegal constructions with more than four floors will be immediately sealed, and strict action will be taken against officials found guilty, leading to their immediate dismissal. These orders will be implemented with immediate effect.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

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