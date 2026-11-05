Delhi building collapse kills 2: 15 feared trapped, narrow lane hampers resuce ops

Two people were killed while 15 are still feared trapped after a portion of an under-construction three-floor building collapsed in Old Delhi’s Chawri Bazaar locality on Thursday. Two engineers were suspended by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi for allegedly neglecting the unauthorised construction in the area.

The incident was reported at 9.50 am from Gali Sitara, near the Chawri Bazaar Metro station. Officials said slabs were being poured on the third floor and the building collapsed under its weight.

Three people were also rescued, and are currently undergoing treatment at Lok Nayak hospital.

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DCP Rohit Rajbir Singh said that the building was being illegally constructed, and they had already sent a letter to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to halt the work.