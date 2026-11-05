Delhi building collapse kills 2: 15 feared trapped, narrow lane hampers resuce ops

Two people were killed while 15 are still feared trapped after a portion of an under-construction three-floor building collapsed in Old Delhi’s Chawri Bazaar locality on Thursday. Two engineers were suspended by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi for allegedly neglecting the unauthorised construction in the area.
The incident was reported at 9.50 am from Gali Sitara, near the Chawri Bazaar Metro station. Officials said slabs were being poured on the third floor and the building collapsed under its weight.
Three people were also rescued, and are currently undergoing treatment at Lok Nayak hospital.
DCP Rohit Rajbir Singh said that the building was being illegally constructed, and they had already sent a letter to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to halt the work.
“However, the work hadn’t stopped… About 10-15 labourers were present at the building at the time of collapse. The owners have been identified and will be arrested,” the DCP said.
Neighbouring buildings evacuated
The building had been under construction for three to four months, said a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official.
The official also said rescue efforts have been challenging as the collapsed structure was attached to walls of other buildings from three sides.
“This design meant that when the building collapsed, there was no way for the debris to spread out, and it all collapsed on top of each other in a heap. This kind of debris can only be cleared using cranes and earthmovers. However, the building is in a 3-4 feet wide narrow lane, which makes the entry of these vehicles nearly impossible,” said the official.
Police officials due to the collapse, structures of other adjoining buildings also became weak. A senior official said that they have already moved residents out from the adjoining buildings.
The MCD suspended a Junior Engineer and an Assistant Engineer. “In view of the recent incident and the developments arising therefrom, and considering the prima facie case of severe dereliction of duty, you are hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect, pending further inquiry,” an order by the MCD Commissioner’s office read.