Delhi building collapse: ‘Breathed through gaps in the rubble, screamed for help’

Thirteen-year-old Soni finished her English tuition class and raced home, hoping to find her parents and brother. Instead, the house was empty. She waited for over an hour for her family to return from the ceiling fan manufacturing unit where they worked. They never did.

Soni’s father Rajesh and brother Anshu (6) died in the blast, while mother Manju sustained injuries to the spine. “Someone came running from the streets and told me what had happened,” Soni said.

The girl was ushered to Acharya Bhikshu Hospital, where a crowd had gathered. Policemen struggled to contain the crowd, which comprised family members of the dead. The girl was taken by a policeman to identify the bodies of her father and brother. Waiting at the hospital till early in the morning, she said: “Mujhe darr lag raha hai.”

Ajay had joined the factory on January 1, after quitting work in Bawana. “He wanted to spend more time with family so he changed jobs,” said his mother Kamlesh. He was supposed to go to Vaishno Devi with friends and catch the 5 am train on Friday.

Explained Task cut out for civic bodies There are over 50,000 factories running from residential areas in Delhi, according to data given by DSIIDC to the three corporations in August 2018. The corporations have sealed around 1,200 such units, with North taking the lead with 900. In 1996, DSIIDC had allotted plots outside residential areas to many factory owners, but they did not shift elsewhere. The Delhi Master Plan 2021 only allows small-scale industries, like those making incense sticks or garlands, to be operated from residential areas.

Also at the hospital was 27-year-old Rohit, whose brother, also named Ajay, was among the dead. “He got engaged on December 18, this wasn’t supposed to happen,” Rohit said.

Among those who survived was Ashok (34). “I was able to breathe through cracks in the rubble,” Ashok, who has worked in the industry for 12 years and got Rs 10,000 per month, said.

“As people looked for survivors, I screamed with all my energy. When they pulled me out, I lost consciousness,” he said. “I can barely walk now. Lekin jaan hai toh jahaan hai.”

Surendra (40), who had gone to pick up keys from his wife, who works at the unit, fractured his right leg and received head injuries. His wife also made it out alive.